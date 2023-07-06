India Inc to achieve strongest two-year earnings growth vs global counterparts:CLSA

CLSA states that their India Focus Portfolio has delivered a total return of 113%, surpassing the Nifty by a margin of 71.5 percentage points.

Global brokerage firm CLSA believes that Indian companies are anticipated to achieve the strongest two-year earnings growth compared to their global counterparts. The upcoming earnings season will play a crucial role in limiting further cuts to earnings estimates, as per CLSA's analysis. The brokerage house has already reduced Nifty EPS estimates for FY24 and FY25 by 1% and 1.4% respectively.

Despite the downward revisions in Nifty EPS estimates, the Indian market has displayed resilience and emerged as the fourth best-performing market globally during the April-June quarter. This performance highlights the market's ability to navigate challenges and deliver positive returns, CLSA said.

Meanwhile, the brokerage firm believes that India's equity valuations may be on the verge of becoming overreached due to a surge in bullish investor sentiment. The India Bull-Bear Investor Sentiment Index has reached a 96% bullish reading - 20 month high, a stark contrast from the extreme bearish sentiment of 8.2% observed just three months prior, according to CLSA note. However, it notes that valuations have not yet reached the warning level.

The remarkable performance of the Nifty index has resulted in a notable increase in its 12-month forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple. Starting the quarter at 17.4x, the multiple has now reached 18.6x, representing a 17.7% premium compared to its historical average. According to CLSA, this current PE level puts the Nifty in a relatively higher valuation range.

CLSA's analysis indicates that the Nifty's current PE level places it in a premium position compared to its historical trend. Over the trading days since 2005, only about 17% of the time has the Nifty been more expensive than its current PE.

The brokerage firm maintains an overweight stance on banks, insurance, energy, and real estate sectors, indicating a favorable outlook for these industries. Conversely, CLSA is underweight on information technology, consumer staples, and discretionary sectors excluding automobiles.

CLSA's India Focus Portfolio has demonstrated superior performance, outperforming the Nifty index consistently since its inception in January 2021. Stocks such as DLF Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, and Eicher Motors Ltd have contributed to the portfolio's strong performance. On the other hand, Gail Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corp have been the underperforming stocks in the portfolio.

