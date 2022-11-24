India Home Loan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, down 25.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in September 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 7.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 73.99% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

India Home Loan shares closed at 30.55 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.