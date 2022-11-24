English
    India Home Loan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, down 25.45% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Home Loans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in September 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 7.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 73.99% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in September 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

    India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

    India Home Loan shares closed at 30.55 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.

    India Home Loans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.385.647.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.385.647.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.940.80
    Depreciation0.080.090.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.590.070.19
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.280.700.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.813.855.48
    Other Income0.010.010.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.823.855.70
    Interest3.693.394.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.471.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.471.42
    Tax-0.140.320.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.151.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.151.03
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.100.72
    Diluted EPS0.190.100.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.100.72
    Diluted EPS0.190.100.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

