India Home Loan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, down 15.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in March 2023 down 15.85% from Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 99.24% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2023 down 44.04% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

India Home Loan shares closed at 33.49 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -0.18% over the last 12 months.