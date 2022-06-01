India Home Loan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore, down 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore in March 2022 down 9% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 down 12.71% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022 down 2.15% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.

India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

India Home Loan shares closed at 34.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -29.29% over the last 12 months.