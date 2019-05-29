India Home Loan Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore, up 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore in March 2019 up 35.06% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 down 58.3% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2019 up 50% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2018.

India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2018.

India Home Loan shares closed at 70.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.