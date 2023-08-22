English
    India Home Loan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 33.71% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Home Loans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in June 2023 down 33.71% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 285.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2023 down 37.82% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

    India Home Loan shares closed at 27.44 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.91% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.

    India Home Loans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.745.615.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.745.615.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.760.94
    Depreciation0.070.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.27-1.070.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.312.920.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.322.923.85
    Other Income0.060.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.382.973.85
    Interest2.682.703.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.300.280.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.300.280.47
    Tax-0.030.270.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.270.000.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.270.000.15
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.000.10
    Diluted EPS-0.19--0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.000.10
    Diluted EPS-0.19--0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

