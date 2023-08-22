India Home Loan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 33.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in June 2023 down 33.71% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 285.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2023 down 37.82% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

India Home Loan shares closed at 27.44 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.91% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.