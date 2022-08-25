India Home Loan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, down 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in June 2022 down 24.49% from Rs. 7.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 20.74% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022 down 15.09% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2021.

India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

India Home Loan shares closed at 32.75 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -16.77% over the last 12 months.