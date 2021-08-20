India Home Loan Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, down 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in June 2021 down 6.25% from Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 227.73% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2021 down 12.45% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2020.

India Home Loan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

India Home Loan shares closed at 42.45 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.12% returns over the last 6 months and 8.02% over the last 12 months.