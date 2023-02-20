India Home Loan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, down 32.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in December 2022 down 32.65% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.24% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.