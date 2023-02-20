India Home Loan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, down 32.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in December 2022 down 32.65% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.24% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

India Home Loan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

India Home Loan shares closed at 38.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 6.48% over the last 12 months.