India Home Loan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore, up 13.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore in December 2021 up 13.15% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 63.5% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021 down 2.81% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2020.

India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

India Home Loan shares closed at 35.65 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)