India Home Loan Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, up 78.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in December 2018 up 78.96% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 53.4% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2018 up 91.14% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2017.

India Home Loan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.

India Home Loan shares closed at 73.75 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -40.57% over the last 12 months.