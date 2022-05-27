 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Glycols Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.08 crore, down 59.72% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.08 crore in March 2022 down 59.72% from Rs. 1,584.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2022 up 184.73% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.77 crore in March 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 75.19 crore in March 2021.

India Glycols EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2021.

India Glycols shares closed at 915.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and 88.14% over the last 12 months.

India Glycols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 638.08 1,760.26 1,584.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 638.08 1,760.26 1,584.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 388.03 465.78 397.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.33 109.21 103.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -64.92 -7.36 31.16
Power & Fuel 120.45 -- --
Employees Cost 14.65 23.80 15.23
Depreciation 19.41 18.97 19.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.32 1,113.38 965.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.81 36.48 51.16
Other Income 8.55 7.72 4.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.36 44.20 55.20
Interest 16.51 14.99 16.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.85 29.21 38.57
Exceptional Items -39.25 -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.60 29.21 38.57
Tax -8.42 7.32 38.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.02 21.89 0.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 6.32
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.02 21.89 6.68
Equity Share Capital 30.96 30.96 30.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 7.07 2.16
Diluted EPS 6.14 7.07 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 7.07 2.16
Diluted EPS 6.14 7.07 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #India Glycols #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 01:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.