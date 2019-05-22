India Glycols Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 875.56 crore, up 18.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 875.56 crore in March 2019 up 18.14% from Rs. 741.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.37 crore in March 2019 down 32.95% from Rs. 40.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.89 crore in March 2019 down 8.77% from Rs. 106.20 crore in March 2018.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.18 in March 2018.

India Glycols shares closed at 258.40 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.54% returns over the last 6 months and -47.68% over the last 12 months.