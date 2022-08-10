 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Glycols Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.88 crore, down 51.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

Net Sales at Rs 807.88 crore in June 2022 down 51.09% from Rs. 1,651.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.81 crore in June 2022 down 89.43% from Rs. 215.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.43 crore in June 2022 up 21.14% from Rs. 58.14 crore in June 2021.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 69.68 in June 2021.

India Glycols shares closed at 818.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 16.65% over the last 12 months.

India Glycols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 807.88 638.08 1,651.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 807.88 638.08 1,651.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 449.03 388.03 417.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 107.73 38.33 108.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.14 -64.92 -73.75
Power & Fuel 130.78 120.45 --
Employees Cost 18.75 14.65 24.44
Depreciation 20.27 19.41 18.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.72 64.32 1,119.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.74 57.81 36.59
Other Income 7.42 8.55 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.16 66.36 39.17
Interest 20.26 16.51 15.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.90 49.85 23.30
Exceptional Items -- -39.25 239.88
P/L Before Tax 29.90 10.60 263.18
Tax 7.09 -8.42 57.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.81 19.02 205.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 10.27
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.81 19.02 215.73
Equity Share Capital 30.96 30.96 30.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.37 6.14 69.68
Diluted EPS 7.37 6.14 69.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.37 6.14 69.68
Diluted EPS 7.37 6.14 69.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
