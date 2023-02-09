India Glycols Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 1,760.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.01% from Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 63.17 crore in December 2021.