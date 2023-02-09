 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Glycols Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 1,760.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.01% from Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 63.17 crore in December 2021.

India Glycols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,524.17 669.56 1,760.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,524.17 669.56 1,760.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 297.04 378.00 465.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.87 44.35 109.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.63 2.87 -7.36
Power & Fuel -- 89.84 --
Employees Cost 22.61 19.93 23.80
Depreciation 20.37 20.37 18.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,126.78 68.99 1,113.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.87 45.21 36.48
Other Income 8.31 7.62 7.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.18 52.83 44.20
Interest 26.03 22.51 14.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.15 30.32 29.21
Exceptional Items -17.57 -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.58 30.32 29.21
Tax 3.23 7.84 7.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.35 22.48 21.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.35 22.48 21.89
Equity Share Capital 30.96 30.96 30.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 7.26 7.07
Diluted EPS 4.31 7.26 7.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 7.26 7.07
Diluted EPS 4.31 7.26 7.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited