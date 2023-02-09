India Glycols Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 1,760.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.01% from Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 63.17 crore in December 2021.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.07 in December 2021.

India Glycols shares closed at 634.25 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.51% returns over the last 6 months and -29.56% over the last 12 months.