    India Glycols Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,524.17 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 1,760.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.01% from Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 63.17 crore in December 2021.

    India Glycols
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,524.17669.561,760.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,524.17669.561,760.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials297.04378.00465.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.8744.35109.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.632.87-7.36
    Power & Fuel--89.84--
    Employees Cost22.6119.9323.80
    Depreciation20.3720.3718.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,126.7868.991,113.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8745.2136.48
    Other Income8.317.627.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1852.8344.20
    Interest26.0322.5114.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1530.3229.21
    Exceptional Items-17.57----
    P/L Before Tax16.5830.3229.21
    Tax3.237.847.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3522.4821.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3522.4821.89
    Equity Share Capital30.9630.9630.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.317.267.07
    Diluted EPS4.317.267.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.317.267.07
    Diluted EPS4.317.267.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
