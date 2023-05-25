India Glycols Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 619.34 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.34 crore in March 2023 down 3.6% from Rs. 642.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.32 crore in March 2023 down 39.89% from Rs. 67.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.48 crore in March 2023 up 19.02% from Rs. 84.42 crore in March 2022.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.67 in March 2022.

India Glycols shares closed at 617.60 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.68% returns over the last 6 months and -37.18% over the last 12 months.