 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Glycols Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 642.46 crore, down 59.95% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

Net Sales at Rs 642.46 crore in March 2022 down 59.95% from Rs. 1,604.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.08 crore in March 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 70.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.42 crore in March 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2021.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.93 in March 2021.

India Glycols shares closed at 915.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and 88.14% over the last 12 months.

India Glycols
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 642.46 1,760.13 1,604.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 642.46 1,760.13 1,604.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 388.03 465.78 397.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.34 108.77 113.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -64.92 -7.36 30.87
Power & Fuel 120.45 -- --
Employees Cost 15.07 24.17 15.65
Depreciation 20.63 20.00 21.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.87 1,114.26 960.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.99 34.51 65.67
Other Income 4.80 7.02 10.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.79 41.53 75.80
Interest 18.41 16.86 21.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.38 24.67 54.66
Exceptional Items -18.54 -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.84 24.67 54.66
Tax -35.26 7.33 -8.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.10 17.34 63.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 6.32
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.10 17.34 69.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.98 6.67 1.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.08 24.01 70.99
Equity Share Capital 30.96 30.96 30.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.67 7.75 22.93
Diluted EPS 21.67 7.75 22.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.67 7.75 22.93
Diluted EPS 21.67 7.75 22.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #India Glycols #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 03:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.