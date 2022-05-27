India Glycols Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 642.46 crore, down 59.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.46 crore in March 2022 down 59.95% from Rs. 1,604.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.08 crore in March 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 70.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.42 crore in March 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2021.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.93 in March 2021.

India Glycols shares closed at 915.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and 88.14% over the last 12 months.