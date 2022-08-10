 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Glycols Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 808.06 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

Net Sales at Rs 808.06 crore in June 2022 down 51.08% from Rs. 1,651.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.02 crore in June 2022 down 86.28% from Rs. 211.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.70 crore in June 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 56.27 crore in June 2021.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 68.31 in June 2021.

India Glycols shares closed at 818.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 16.65% over the last 12 months.

India Glycols
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 808.06 642.46 1,651.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 808.06 642.46 1,651.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 449.03 388.03 417.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 107.73 39.34 108.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.14 -64.92 -73.75
Power & Fuel 130.78 120.45 --
Employees Cost 19.17 15.07 24.85
Depreciation 21.35 20.63 20.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.96 64.87 1,119.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.18 58.99 34.94
Other Income 6.17 4.80 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.35 63.79 36.27
Interest 22.06 18.41 17.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.29 45.38 18.60
Exceptional Items -- -18.54 239.88
P/L Before Tax 25.29 26.84 258.48
Tax 7.09 -35.26 57.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.20 62.10 200.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 10.27
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.20 62.10 211.03
Minority Interest 1.43 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 9.39 4.98 0.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.02 67.08 211.48
Equity Share Capital 30.96 30.96 30.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 21.67 68.31
Diluted EPS 8.91 21.67 68.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 21.67 68.31
Diluted EPS 8.91 21.67 68.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
