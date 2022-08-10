India Glycols Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 808.06 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.06 crore in June 2022 down 51.08% from Rs. 1,651.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.02 crore in June 2022 down 86.28% from Rs. 211.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.70 crore in June 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 56.27 crore in June 2021.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 68.31 in June 2021.

India Glycols shares closed at 818.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 16.65% over the last 12 months.