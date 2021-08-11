India Glycols Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,651.82 crore, up 328.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,651.82 crore in June 2021 up 328.35% from Rs. 385.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.48 crore in June 2021 up 4864.32% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.27 crore in June 2021 down 0.23% from Rs. 56.40 crore in June 2020.

India Glycols EPS has increased to Rs. 68.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2020.

India Glycols shares closed at 696.65 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.36% returns over the last 6 months and 137.52% over the last 12 months.