India Glycols Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,524.42 crore, down 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,524.42 crore in December 2022 down 13.39% from Rs. 1,760.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.73 crore in December 2022 up 27.99% from Rs. 24.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in December 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 61.53 crore in December 2021.