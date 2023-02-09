 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Glycols Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,524.42 crore, down 13.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,524.42 crore in December 2022 down 13.39% from Rs. 1,760.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.73 crore in December 2022 up 27.99% from Rs. 24.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in December 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 61.53 crore in December 2021.

India Glycols
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,524.42 669.76 1,760.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,524.42 669.76 1,760.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 297.04 378.00 465.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.22 45.53 108.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.35 1.70 -7.36
Power & Fuel -- 89.84 --
Employees Cost 23.02 20.35 24.17
Depreciation 21.44 21.45 20.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,129.64 66.50 1,114.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.71 46.39 34.51
Other Income 6.99 6.26 7.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.70 52.65 41.53
Interest 27.22 24.25 16.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.48 28.40 24.67
Exceptional Items 28.13 -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.61 28.40 24.67
Tax 3.23 7.84 7.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.38 20.56 17.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.38 20.56 17.34
Minority Interest -19.30 1.43 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.35 3.02 6.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.73 25.01 24.01
Equity Share Capital 30.96 30.96 30.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.16 7.62 7.75
Diluted EPS 16.16 7.62 7.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.16 7.62 7.75
Diluted EPS 16.16 7.62 7.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited