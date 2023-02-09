English
    India Glycols Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,524.42 crore, down 13.39% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,524.42 crore in December 2022 down 13.39% from Rs. 1,760.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.73 crore in December 2022 up 27.99% from Rs. 24.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in December 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 61.53 crore in December 2021.

    India Glycols
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,524.42669.761,760.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,524.42669.761,760.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials297.04378.00465.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.2245.53108.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.351.70-7.36
    Power & Fuel--89.84--
    Employees Cost23.0220.3524.17
    Depreciation21.4421.4520.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,129.6466.501,114.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7146.3934.51
    Other Income6.996.267.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.7052.6541.53
    Interest27.2224.2516.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.4828.4024.67
    Exceptional Items28.13----
    P/L Before Tax55.6128.4024.67
    Tax3.237.847.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.3820.5617.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.3820.5617.34
    Minority Interest-19.301.43--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.353.026.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.7325.0124.01
    Equity Share Capital30.9630.9630.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.167.627.75
    Diluted EPS16.167.627.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.167.627.75
    Diluted EPS16.167.627.75
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited