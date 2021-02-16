India Glycols Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,826.83 crore, up 111.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,826.83 crore in December 2020 up 111.83% from Rs. 862.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2020 up 12.15% from Rs. 26.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.22 crore in December 2020 up 6.43% from Rs. 90.41 crore in December 2019.

India Glycols EPS has increased to Rs. 9.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.59 in December 2019.

India Glycols shares closed at 488.25 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.22% returns over the last 6 months and 55.35% over the last 12 months.