India Gelatine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in September 2022 up 42% from Rs. 33.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2022 up 643.79% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2022 up 368.42% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

India Gelatine shares closed at 174.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.17% returns over the last 6 months and 35.36% over the last 12 months.