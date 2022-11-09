English
    India Gelatine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 42% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in September 2022 up 42% from Rs. 33.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2022 up 643.79% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2022 up 368.42% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

    India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

    India Gelatine shares closed at 174.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.17% returns over the last 6 months and 35.36% over the last 12 months.

    India Gelatine and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.3344.9233.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.3344.9233.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7323.4918.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.16--0.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.13-4.58-1.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.464.062.07
    Depreciation0.930.920.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4117.4914.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.773.56-0.64
    Other Income0.530.531.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.304.080.47
    Interest0.070.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.244.030.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.244.030.45
    Tax1.201.15-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.042.880.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.00----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.042.880.54
    Equity Share Capital7.097.097.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.704.060.77
    Diluted EPS5.704.060.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.704.060.77
    Diluted EPS5.704.060.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am