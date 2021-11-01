India Gelatine Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.33 crore, down 5.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.33 crore in September 2021 down 5.64% from Rs. 35.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021 down 73.74% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021 down 63.46% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2020.

India Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2020.

India Gelatine shares closed at 130.60 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.98% over the last 12 months.