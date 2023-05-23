India Gelatine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.55 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.55 crore in March 2023 up 7.97% from Rs. 52.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2023 up 188.04% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in March 2023 up 152% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2022.

    India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 13.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2022.

    India Gelatine shares closed at 263.75 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.95% returns over the last 6 months and 137.51% over the last 12 months.

    India Gelatine and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.5556.3952.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.5556.3952.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.7323.2524.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.240.993.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.332.373.02
    Depreciation0.971.030.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7719.5116.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.999.253.90
    Other Income0.901.190.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8910.454.58
    Interest0.270.260.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6210.184.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6210.184.44
    Tax3.312.511.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.317.673.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.317.673.23
    Equity Share Capital7.097.097.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1210.814.54
    Diluted EPS13.1210.814.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1210.814.54
    Diluted EPS13.1210.814.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

