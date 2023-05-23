India Gelatine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.55 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.55 crore in March 2023 up 7.97% from Rs. 52.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2023 up 188.04% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in March 2023 up 152% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2022.

India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 13.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2022.

India Gelatine shares closed at 263.75 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.95% returns over the last 6 months and 137.51% over the last 12 months.