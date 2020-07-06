India Gelatine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore in March 2020 up 33.2% from Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020 down 183.13% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 120.36% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019.
India Gelatine shares closed at 111.35 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.03% over the last 12 months.
|India Gelatine and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.13
|37.23
|24.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.13
|37.23
|24.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.91
|18.22
|12.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|-1.80
|-2.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|5.11
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|2.32
|3.26
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.86
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.45
|14.63
|4.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|2.99
|0.59
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.64
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|3.63
|1.34
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.36
|3.63
|1.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.36
|3.63
|1.34
|Tax
|0.10
|0.51
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.46
|3.13
|1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.46
|3.13
|1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|7.09
|7.09
|7.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|4.41
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|4.41
|2.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|4.41
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|4.41
|2.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am