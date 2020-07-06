India Gelatine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore in March 2020 up 33.2% from Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020 down 183.13% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 120.36% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019.

India Gelatine shares closed at 111.35 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.03% over the last 12 months.