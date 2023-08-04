India Gelatine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.04 crore, up 29.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.04 crore in June 2023 up 29.2% from Rs. 44.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2023 up 248.22% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2023 up 190.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022.

India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 14.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2022.

India Gelatine shares closed at 357.30 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.58% returns over the last 6 months and 193.71% over the last 12 months.