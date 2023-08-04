English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Gelatine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.04 crore, up 29.2% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.04 crore in June 2023 up 29.2% from Rs. 44.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2023 up 248.22% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2023 up 190.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022.

    India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 14.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2022.

    India Gelatine shares closed at 357.30 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.58% returns over the last 6 months and 193.71% over the last 12 months.

    India Gelatine and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.0456.5544.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.0456.5544.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3324.7323.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.24-3.24-4.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.073.334.06
    Depreciation1.170.970.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4818.7717.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2311.993.56
    Other Income2.140.900.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3712.894.08
    Interest0.120.270.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2512.624.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2512.624.03
    Tax3.223.311.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.049.312.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.049.312.88
    Equity Share Capital7.097.097.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1513.124.06
    Diluted EPS14.1513.124.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1513.124.06
    Diluted EPS14.1513.124.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #India Gelatine #India Gelatine and Chemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!