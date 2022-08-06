India Gelatine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore, up 47.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore in June 2022 up 47.93% from Rs. 30.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022 up 277.88% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022 up 197.62% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2021.

India Gelatine shares closed at 123.95 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -22.58% over the last 12 months.