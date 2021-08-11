India Gelatine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, down 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in June 2021 down 1.17% from Rs. 30.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021 down 42.75% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 down 36.12% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2020.

India Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2020.

India Gelatine shares closed at 146.70 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.68% returns over the last 6 months and 60.68% over the last 12 months.