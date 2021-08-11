MARKET NEWS

India Gelatine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, down 1.17% Y-o-Y

August 11, 2021 / 11:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in June 2021 down 1.17% from Rs. 30.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021 down 42.75% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 down 36.12% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2020.

India Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2020.

India Gelatine shares closed at 146.70 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.68% returns over the last 6 months and 60.68% over the last 12 months.

India Gelatine and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations30.3735.5130.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.3735.5130.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.9119.9217.27
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.34-0.13-0.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.752.792.35
Depreciation0.860.930.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.4611.7310.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.280.51
Other Income1.091.211.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.821.491.77
Interest0.020.030.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.801.461.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.801.461.77
Tax0.040.200.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.761.261.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.761.261.33
Equity Share Capital7.097.097.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.081.771.87
Diluted EPS1.081.771.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.081.771.87
Diluted EPS1.081.771.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2021 11:00 pm

