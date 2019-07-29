India Gelatine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.86 crore, up 12.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.86 crore in June 2019 up 12.05% from Rs. 25.76 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 down 25.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2019 up 13.66% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2018.

India Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2018.

India Gelatine shares closed at 87.00 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.68% over the last 12 months.