India Gelatine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 28.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in December 2022 up 28.85% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 up 613.77% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 336.5% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

India Gelatine and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.39 47.33 43.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.39 47.33 43.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.25 22.73 25.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.99 -2.13 -2.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.37 3.46 2.69
Depreciation 1.03 0.93 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.51 17.41 16.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.25 4.77 0.75
Other Income 1.19 0.53 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.45 5.30 1.68
Interest 0.26 0.07 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.18 5.24 1.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.18 5.24 1.66
Tax 2.51 1.20 0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.67 4.04 1.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.00 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.67 4.04 1.07
Equity Share Capital 7.09 7.09 7.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.81 5.70 1.52
Diluted EPS 10.81 5.70 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.81 5.70 1.52
Diluted EPS 10.81 5.70 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited