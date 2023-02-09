India Gelatine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 28.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in December 2022 up 28.85% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 up 613.77% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 336.5% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.