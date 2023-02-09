India Gelatine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 28.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in December 2022 up 28.85% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 up 613.77% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 336.5% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

India Gelatine EPS has increased to Rs. 10.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2021.

India Gelatine shares closed at 200.65 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 67.84% returns over the last 6 months and 48.85% over the last 12 months.