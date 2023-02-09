English
    India Gelatine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 28.85% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in December 2022 up 28.85% from Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 up 613.77% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 336.5% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

    India Gelatine and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.3947.3343.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.3947.3343.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.2522.7325.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.99-2.13-2.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.373.462.69
    Depreciation1.030.930.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5117.4116.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.254.770.75
    Other Income1.190.530.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.455.301.68
    Interest0.260.070.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.185.241.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.185.241.66
    Tax2.511.200.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.674.041.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.674.041.07
    Equity Share Capital7.097.097.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.815.701.52
    Diluted EPS10.815.701.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.815.701.52
    Diluted EPS10.815.701.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
