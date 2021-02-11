MARKET NEWS

India Gelatine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Gelatine and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore in December 2020 up 13.65% from Rs. 37.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 down 21.56% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2020 down 5.12% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2019.

India Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2019.

India Gelatine shares closed at 103.65 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)

India Gelatine and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations42.3135.3337.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations42.3135.3337.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.6417.9518.22
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.08--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.410.12-1.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.622.282.32
Depreciation0.920.940.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.7112.1114.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.011.842.99
Other Income1.330.860.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.342.703.63
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.342.703.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.342.703.63
Tax0.890.630.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.452.073.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.452.073.13
Equity Share Capital7.097.097.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.452.914.41
Diluted EPS3.452.914.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.452.914.41
Diluted EPS3.452.914.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:55 pm

