India Gelatine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore in December 2020 up 13.65% from Rs. 37.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 down 21.56% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2020 down 5.12% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2019.

India Gelatine EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2019.

India Gelatine shares closed at 103.65 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)