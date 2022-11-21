India Finsec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.92% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.07 0.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -0.03 Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.07 0.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.09 -0.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 0.03 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.09 0.18 Other Income -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.09 0.18 Interest 0.01 0.02 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.08 0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.08 0.11 Tax 0.00 0.02 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.06 0.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.06 0.11 Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 24.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19.58 19.58 19.56 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.05 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.05 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited