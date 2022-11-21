 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Finsec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 50.92% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 121.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021. India Finsec shares closed at 39.35 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 145.94% over the last 12 months.
India Finsec
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.070.19
Other Operating Income-----0.03
Total Income From Operations0.080.070.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.09-0.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.040.04
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.030.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.090.18
Other Income----0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.090.18
Interest0.010.020.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.080.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.020.080.11
Tax0.000.020.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.060.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.060.11
Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.5819.5819.56
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.020.05
Diluted EPS-0.010.020.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.020.05
Diluted EPS-0.010.020.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #India Finsec #Results
first published: Nov 21, 2022 06:00 pm