    India Finsec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.92% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 50.92% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 121.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    India Finsec shares closed at 39.35 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 145.94% over the last 12 months.

    India Finsec
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.070.19
    Other Operating Income-----0.03
    Total Income From Operations0.080.070.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.09-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.090.18
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.090.18
    Interest0.010.020.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.080.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.080.11
    Tax0.000.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.060.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.060.11
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.5819.5819.56
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.05
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.05
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

