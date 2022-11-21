India Finsec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 50.92% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 121.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.