India Finsec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 34.17% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 34.17% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 124.54% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

India Finsec shares closed at 36.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 147.47% returns over the last 6 months and 158.80% over the last 12 months.

India Finsec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 0.17 0.23
Other Operating Income 0.10 0.00 0.30
Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.17 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 0.04 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.10 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.02 0.49
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.02 0.51
Interest 0.16 0.06 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 -0.04 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -0.04 0.33
Tax -0.03 0.03 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.06 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.06 0.37
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 24.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19.56 19.56 19.24
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.03 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.03 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.03 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.03 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:00 am
