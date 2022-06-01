India Finsec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 34.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 34.17% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 124.54% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

India Finsec shares closed at 36.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 147.47% returns over the last 6 months and 158.80% over the last 12 months.