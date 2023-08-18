English
    India Finsec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 83.33% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 209.5% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    India Finsec shares closed at 31.36 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 26.20% over the last 12 months.

    India Finsec
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.440.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.440.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.24-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.090.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.070.09
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.070.09
    Interest0.020.090.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.020.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.020.08
    Tax-0.02-0.030.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.010.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.010.06
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.7119.5819.58
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03--0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03--0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

