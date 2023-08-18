India Finsec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 83.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 209.5% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

India Finsec shares closed at 31.36 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 26.20% over the last 12 months.