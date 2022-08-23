India Finsec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 58.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 58.88% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

India Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

India Finsec shares closed at 26.05 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.62% returns over the last 6 months and 128.51% over the last 12 months.