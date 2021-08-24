India Finsec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 9.87% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 222.54% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

India Finsec shares closed at 11.97 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)