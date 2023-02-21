India Finsec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 49.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 49.11% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 240.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.