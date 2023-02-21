 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Finsec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 49.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 49.11% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 240.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

India Finsec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.08 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.00
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.08 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 0.00 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.02 0.02
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.02 0.02
Interest -- 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.02 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.02 -0.04
Tax 0.03 0.00 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.09 -0.02 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.09 -0.02 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 24.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19.58 19.58 19.56
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.01 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.01 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.01 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.01 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited