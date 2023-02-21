India Finsec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 49.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 49.11% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 240.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

India Finsec shares closed at 26.65 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -28.46% over the last 12 months.