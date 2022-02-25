India Finsec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 21.28% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 21.28% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 169.48% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.
India Finsec shares closed at 30.50 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)
|India Finsec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|0.19
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|0.16
|0.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.10
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.18
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.18
|0.20
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.11
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.11
|0.12
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.11
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.11
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|24.94
|24.94
|24.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19.56
|19.56
|19.24
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited