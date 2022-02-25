India Finsec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 21.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 21.28% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 169.48% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

India Finsec shares closed at 30.50 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)