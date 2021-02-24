India Finsec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 68.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 68.82% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 564.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 2200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

India Finsec shares closed at 7.37 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)