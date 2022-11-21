English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Finsec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore, up 101.24% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Finsec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore in September 2022 up 101.24% from Rs. 5.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 45.34% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2022 up 57.99% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

    India Finsec shares closed at 39.35 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.40% returns over the last 6 months and 145.94% over the last 12 months.

    India Finsec
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.968.585.45
    Other Operating Income0.480.23-0.26
    Total Income From Operations10.448.815.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.09-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.543.461.02
    Depreciation0.220.600.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.110.13--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.811.091.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.763.622.98
    Other Income0.060.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.823.653.00
    Interest3.492.551.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.331.091.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.331.091.25
    Tax-0.050.330.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.380.770.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.380.770.94
    Minority Interest-0.48-0.24-0.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.900.520.62
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves32.7732.7727.55
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.310.38
    Diluted EPS0.550.310.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.310.38
    Diluted EPS0.550.310.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #India Finsec #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm