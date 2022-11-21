India Finsec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore, up 101.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore in September 2022 up 101.24% from Rs. 5.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 45.34% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2022 up 57.99% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

India Finsec shares closed at 39.35 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.40% returns over the last 6 months and 145.94% over the last 12 months.