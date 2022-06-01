India Finsec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, up 47.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in March 2022 up 47.82% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 45.39% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

India Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2021.

India Finsec shares closed at 36.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 147.47% returns over the last 6 months and 158.80% over the last 12 months.